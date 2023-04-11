When Pamela Anderson Said That She Wants To Marry Dwayne Johnson Because He's "Wealthy"

Pamela Anderson is popularly known for portraying the character Casey Jean Parker in the fictional action television series, Baywatch. Decades later she made a cameo in the $178 million remake helmed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In a now-viral interview with ET Canada during the promotional event of the Baywatch movie in 2017, the former ’90s Baywatch star model, Anderson was given the choices to "Kiss, Marry, and Kill" her co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and David Hasselhoff.

She replied, “Dwayne is wealthy, I’ll marry him.” While expressing her views on the other two young actors, Pamela quipped she would like to kill Hasselhoff and kiss Efron because “[Hasselhoff] has had enough fun on this earth. Zac is young…” Considering the current net worth of "The Rock" an estimated $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it isn't surprising that Anderson didn't mention the fact that he was voted Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine in 2016, and instead got swayed by his colossal wealth.

However, the Barb Wire actress was "not a big fan" of the rebooted Baywatch movie. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said, “I didn’t like it. Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it.” Even though she made a small cameo in the 2017 film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, she was not thrilled about how it turned out.

However, Anderson added that while many films require a sizable budget, it’s easier to make do with less for television, without making a big sacrifice in quality. “$65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like $500,000,” she said. “You have the same explosions, the same sequences of water, that’s the fun part. Being creative.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo By John M. Heller

Shortly after the film released without making the expected splash, the WWE star Johnson poked fun at its low Rotten Tomatoes score, which at the time had been bumped up 18 percent. “Yay positive upticks,” he quipped on social media. “Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun. #Baywatch.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Handout

Although Anderson may not have been a big fan of the film, she still has a soft spot in her heart for her iconic Baywatch swimsuit — she revealed that she still wears the summer classic for special occasions. In an exclusive with The New York Times last year, the actress mentioned that sometimes she slips on the red one-piece to surprise dates. “I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” she quipped.