Mitch McConnell Is Growing 'Nervous' Of Joe Biden, Historian Says

During an appearance on CNN's Newsroom on Saturday, presidential historian Tim Naftali said that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is growing "nervous" of President Joe Biden's political strategy, Raw Story reported.
"Mitch McConnell is nervous," he said.
"When Mitch McConnell, who doesn't really care much about the writing of history, starts talking about the 1619 Project, when others in his caucus start talking about the fact that the federal government doesn't want you to eat red meat, they're trying to change the subject."