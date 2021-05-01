Trending Stories
Mitch McConnell Is Growing 'Nervous' Of Joe Biden, Historian Says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell staring off camera.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During an appearance on CNN's Newsroom on Saturday, presidential historian Tim Naftali said that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is growing "nervous" of President Joe Biden's political strategy, Raw Story reported.

"Mitch McConnell is nervous," he said.

"When Mitch McConnell, who doesn't really care much about the writing of history, starts talking about the 1619 Project, when others in his caucus start talking about the fact that the federal government doesn't want you to eat red meat, they're trying to change the subject."

McConnell Is Allegedly Threatened By Biden

According to Naftali, McConnell sees Biden, who has decades of experience in Washington, as a threat.

"Biden understands you've got to change the message." the historian said. 

"You've got to deliver for rural America. Mitch McConnell sees that as a threat. Will he be successful if the people of Kentucky start to see the benefits of a Biden-pushed stimulus and infrastructure program."

As The Inquisitr reported, McConnell and Biden have been friends for years due to their respective long stints in American politics.

Biden & McConnell Recently Clashed On Infrastructure

A recent point of contention between Biden and McConnell is the head of state's infrastructure plan.

In particular, The New York Times noted that Biden plans to revamp the Brent Spence Bridge between Ohio and Kentucky. 

Although McConnell has long supported fixing the outdated structure, the publication noted that he is now opposed to doing so due to Biden's plan, which he suggested is too costly. The proposal would primarily fund the upgrades by taxing businesses and the rich.

McConnell previously called the bridge "outdated and inadequate."

McConnell Has Taken Issue With Biden's Approach

Mitch McConnell speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Like many other Republicans, McConnell has suggested that Biden's approach to the White House has catered too much to the left-wing of the Democratic Party.

As reported by USA Today, McConnell slammed Biden after his 100-day speech.

"It’s like the most radical Washington Democrats have been handed the keys, and they are trying to speed as far left as they can possibly go before American voters ask for the car back."

Biden ran on a platform of unity, which many Republicans accuse him of betraying with his policies.

Biden Recently Thanked McConnell

In his first joint address to Congress, Biden went off-script and thanked McConnell for tributing his late son, Beau, in 2016.

As reported by CNN, McConnell made the tribute by calling on the Senate to rename legislation after Beau, who died of brain cancer at 46 years old. 

Biden was presiding over the upper chamber session as vice president in Barack Obama's administration.

Biden's thanks to McConnell were notably not included in the prepared remarks the White House released before the joint session.

