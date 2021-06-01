Donald Trump Says He Will Be 'Reinstated' In August, Report Says

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday claimed that Donald Trump has been floating a scenario in which he returns to the White House, Business Insider reported.

"Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information)," she tweeted.

Haberman noted that Trump's remarks come as he faces possible indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s investigation into his business dealings.