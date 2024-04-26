'thanK you aIMee' is Taylor Swift's 'Last Word' on Her Feud With Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift's diss track thanK you aIMee, from her recent album The Tortured Poets Department, is reportedly her 'last word' on her unpleasant 2016 feud with Kim Kardashian. A source told The US Magazine, "The song is her final word, Taylor has moved on and is not looking back." Swift claims she 'hasn't heard' from Kardashian following the track's recent release which reignited controversy. Meanwhile, the beauty mogul appears to have already put the issue behind her. “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.” Kardashian “doesn’t get why Swift keeps harping on it...as it’s been literally years,” an insider told People magazine.

This is the statue she is referring to in the beginning of thanK you aIMee, she thinks of Kim because of the snake in the statue😧 #TaylorSwift #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/3JD5wkrmOR — adam 🤍 (@downbadam) April 19, 2024

Meanwhile, fans have pointed out that the 'bronze spray-tanned statue' line may also be a reference to Kardashian. The lyrics go, "When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you /And a plaque underneath it /That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school." As per The Daily Mail, a fan account on X indicated that the sculpture in question might be one of Athena Parthenos in the Nashville Parthenon, which features a large serpent.

The lyrics are speculated to be connected to a famous tweet by the Hulu star. In 2016, Kardashian posted, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!" featuring a bunch of snake emojis. This prompted Kardashian fans to drop a ton of snake emojis on Swift's social media handles before Swift used them as inspiration for the release of her album Reputation in 2017.

In 2016 Kim Kardashian posted an edited phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West in which she was called a liar and a snake for by the media. pic.twitter.com/MXe9gUdVbE — logan⚓️🦪🌊🥥🪼🫐 (@callmebylogan) April 26, 2024

The SKIMS founder recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and addressed some of the ongoing rumors surrounding her but avoided commenting on the diss track controversy. Fans were disappointed that the show host did not bring up the old feud for discussion. "Why not ask her about the Taylor Swift song that North be singing!" one fan wrote on Instagram. A second fan added, "Jimmy, I'm 100 percent sure you weren't allowed to speak or ask questions about Taylor or TTPD but you could have at least 'slipped up' a couple of times and called her aIMee."

The Life of Pablo, a 2016 album by the reality star's ex-husband Kanye West, is the source of the rivalry between the leading ladies. In the song Famous, West rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous." Kardashian claimed that the Lover hitmaker had cleared the line but Swift refutes ever granting the go-ahead.

The line refers to the infamous 2009 incident where West cut off Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a statement from a spokesperson, Swift said she was “never made aware of the actual lyric.” In an attempt to substantiate her claims, Kardashian made available an edited version of the conversation between Swift and West. Interestingly, the controversial line could not be heard in the clip. The complete recording was however later leaked.