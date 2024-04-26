Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Says Dating the Controversial Rapper Left a 'Sour Taste' in Her Mouth

Kanye West's brief relationship with Julia Fox isn't as talked about as his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian or his current partner Bianca Censori.

The Italian-American actress who dated Ye in 2022 recently recalled her time with the rapper. In an interview with InStyle, on April 25, 2024, she revealed why she called it quits within a month.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

The Uncut Gems actress divulged, "I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating that man [West] for a month...That's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere." Fox emphasized that she wasn't willing to be overshadowed by her ex-partner's popularity.

She explained, "Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner."

The 34-year-old previously detailed the 'red flags' in dating West in her 2023 memoir Down the Drain. In her sit-down with The View, host Sunny Hostin discussed how Fox kept Ye's identity a secret in her book but opened up about 'signals' she initially ignored like West offering her a boob job, supervising her wardrobe, promising not to embarrass her, and proposing only a day after meeting her.

Fox disclosed that while there were many issues, she turned a 'blind eye' to them until the relationship became almost 'unsustainable'. BBC Radio's host Emma Barnett asked Fox in the show Woman's Hour in October 2023, about her relationship with an 'unnamed artist,' which people speculated to be Ye.

Fox answered, "I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new. It felt like a relief in the beginning 'Oh finally someone else can take the reins', but I think you know it became unsustainable and that's why the relationship only lasted a month."

In her interview with InStyle, Fox added that most women in this industry are living under the shadows of their partners and because she refuses to sign up for this regressive mindset, she let go of West. "...It becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me." Netizens speculated that Fox's remarks about women being "only as good as their partner" was a swipe at Censori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori - West (@biancasensorii)

The 29-year-old who was an architect at Yeezy, turned into an overnight sensation after getting married to the Praise God rapper in an intimate ceremony in December 2022. The Australian is often spotted alongside West in figure-hugging outfits and is scrutinized by media outlets for being either Ye's wife or for her questionable fashion sense.