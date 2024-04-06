4 Devastating Things Prince Harry Wrote About Kate Middleton in His Memoir 'Spare'  

4 Shocking Revelations Prince Harry Made About Kate Middleton in His Memoir Spare

Soon after the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis was made public, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has been reportedly 'full of regret'. According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, Kate Middleton was once like "the sister Harry never had," and her shocking health update likely made him wish he could "turn back the clock." As per The UK Mirror, Duncan explained, "Bombshell news like Kate's puts things into perspective and Harry isn't immune from being filled with regrets and what-ifs." He continued, "It's absolutely right to think that he wouldn't have found out until it broke on the news channels, at the same time as everybody else, because there is no trust, how could William and Kate risk sharing such sensitive information with Harry and Meghan when their relationship has broken down?" The Sussexes did reach out with a touching message to Middleton, however, their relationship stands far from mended. It was reported that Middleton was shocked by attacks levied on her and other royals and she does not intend to forgive Harry for some of his candid revelations in his memoir Spare.

1. Prince Harry Shared Personal Text Messages Exchanged Between Markle and Kate

Spare detailed an argument between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. As per The UK Mirror, Middleton sent Meghan Markle a message expressing her displeasure with Charlotte's incorrect fit. According to Harry's memoir, Middleton texted, "Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home." In response, Markle brought up the fact that there was a tailor available to adjust the bridesmaids' outfits and was reportedly left "sobbing on the floor" by Middleton's subsequent detached reply. Harry wrote, "Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!" He later added that "Kate hadn't meant any harm" while sending the texts, and that she paid a visit to their house the next morning, bringing flowers and a card to express her regret for any grief caused.

2. Harry Wrote Kate Once 'Grimaced' Over Markle's Makeup Choice

Harry mentioned another incident when Middleton allegedly 'grimaced' when Markle borrowed her lip gloss and applied it using her fingers. As per Cosmopolitan, Harry described the moment as an 'American thing'. “Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube...Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.” Harry stated that they “should’ve been able to laugh about” the incident. When otherwise, the press reportedly 'sensed' that there was 'something bigger' going on. He subsequently, accused Kate of being 'on edge' because she knew she was “going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg.”

3. Harry Revealed How William and Kate Stereotyped His Wife

In Spare Harry outlined the initial "bit of a barrier" that prevented Middleton and his wife from bonding. As per Instyle, Harry accused the Prince and Princess of Wales of 'stereotyping' his romance and calling it "American actress, divorced, biracial." He continued, "I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had, you know, a very successful career...Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law— some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in." He added, "There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning."

4. Harry Revealed How William and Kate Attacked Markle Over Her 'Baby Brain' Comment

The book alleged that soon after the 2018 wedding, there was tension between his wife, Middleton, and his brother, Prince William. After inviting the duo home for tea, the Prince and Princess of Wales allegedly provoked an argument that ended with William furiously pointing his finger at Markle's face. William asserted, "Well, that's rude, Meghan." The ugly outburst unfolded when Middleton asserted that Markle 'owed' her an apology over her infamous 'baby brain' comment when she had forgotten something important related to the rehearsal schedule. Harry added that Markle was confused as she had only spoken how she would normally speak to a friend but ended up apologizing to Middleton nevertheless.