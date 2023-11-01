Fox News contributors Joe Concha and Sean Hannity recently commented on President Joe Biden's light schedule for last Friday, noting the lack of significant public events planned despite growing domestic and international turmoil. This came as reports indicated Biden may spend the weekend at his home in Delaware, as he has done frequently during his presidency, as per AP News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Concha took to social media to share his view of Biden's Friday schedule, tweeting, "The president's schedule today. Because there's not much going on in the country and the world or anything." When another user suggested Concha had run out of critiques for Biden, Concha listed several issues he feels the President is not addressing effectively, such as inflation, gas prices, crime, border security, education, and relations with Iran.

The president's schedule today. Because there's not much going on in the country and the world or anything... pic.twitter.com/KhMkzmu83J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 27, 2023

Hannity also took to X and wrote, "Taking it Easy: Biden Blasted for Light Schedule While Crises Rage." Hannity's tweet featured an article from his official website, Hennity, which stated that the POTUS is heading back to his multi-million-dollar home in Delaware for the weekend.

He is the worst president in history. Foreign policy, domestic policy, fiscal policy, inflation, stock market performance all have suffered under his pathetic reign. Bring back Trump before we are all broke or dead. — Steven Tuchner (@stevetuchner) October 27, 2023

On social media, some have even gone as far as to call Biden 'useless' and the 'worst president in history.' Another user also argued that Biden's approach to foreign policy, domestic affairs, and fiscal measures was flawed and that Trump should be in charge 'before we are all broke or dead.' One person also felt anger that average citizens work six days a week while Biden 'relaxes.' Some even mocked Biden, claiming he could spend leisure time 'at the beach' since others make the decisions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Critics have voiced concerns about President Joe Biden's sparse schedule and limited media interactions, especially during specific hours of the day. The White House refutes claims that Biden's age is affecting his energy levels and daily activities. Axios previously reported his tendency to restrict public events to weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with few activities before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., often avoiding weekends. The White House contends that this adjusted schedule is not age-related but stems from a deliberate shift away from traditional media appearances, which they consider outdated. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended Biden by highlighting his numerous question-and-answer sessions with reporters.

Have you seen or heard Biden speak? He isn’t all there. The man is old. You don’t think they are protecting him? Like he works from 10pm to 4pm the White House words not mine. I cannot see how anyone can listen to Biden and think he is on top of things. — Zinaford McDaniel (@DownScreenMan) June 21, 2023

Concerns about the President's age and schedule have been amplified, and poll findings showing that a significant portion of Americans harbors doubts about his capacity to seek a second term, with 59% expressing concerns about his age, as per an NBC News poll. Furthermore, Fox News reported how Biden has personally addressed these age-related worries by telling reporters “I can’t even say I guess how old I am, I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t—it doesn't register with me,” he said. “I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good and excited about the prospects.”

