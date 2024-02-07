Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Alyssa Farah Griffin While Fans Slam the Actress as 'Ignorant'

In a recent episode of The View, a tense situation arose as veteran host Whoopi Goldberg and her younger co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, engaged in a heated debate. The disagreement came up during a segment focusing on the generation gap between Baby Boomers and Millennials, as reported by The US Sun. As the discussion delved into the impact of the US economy on younger people, Goldberg and Griffin found themselves on opposite sides of the argument. Their clash unfolded during the Hot Topics segment.

During a discussion about the challenges of purchasing a home, Griffin voiced her perspective. She said, "People can't even buy homes in this economy." Goldberg's reaction to this remark was straightforward and unfiltered. She said, "Listen, I'm sorry [but] when I started out, I couldn't buy a home either." Furthermore, co-host Joy Behar joined the conversation, sharing her own experience of struggling to buy a home in her youth. Goldberg emphasized that homeownership isn't typically the immediate outcome upon entering the workforce. “You got to go out and get a job...” she said.

Furthermore, pointing to Griffin, Goldberg said, "I know you're young, but here's what it is. You work, and you can afford a house. And you can go and get one." Nevertheless, Griffin made it clear that her comments weren't directed towards herself, considering her role on The View. Instead, she indicated that she was standing up for the numerous young Americans facing similar challenges. She also pointed out to the former White House employee, who proudly identifies as a Republican, that living in New York City, where affordability is a significant issue, might provide a different perspective. As Goldberg's remarks stirred up controversy, viewers took to social media to express their outrage.

One user wrote on X, "One thing about Whoopi is she will behave like she knows it all. I’m tired of her view. I think it’s time for #TheView to move on from her." The user also wrote, "Omg, Whoopi is so out of touch. It’s much harder than when she growing up. All of them are millionaires at the table, they are out of touch with what’s happening in the country. They are just paid Democrat operatives." Another user wrote, "lol… I don’t think Whoopi has worked, like actually worked on a movie set in like two decades or more. The View only takes like 4 hours to shoot and she sits down for 90% of that. They pay her millions I believe to give the youth a tongue-lashing abt ‘laziness’. Mad world."

Meanwhile, in a recent installment of the popular talk show, Goldberg couldn't help but comment on Griffin's attire for the day, a stylish periwinkle dress crafted from delicate floral lace. According to PEOPLE, she joked, “You’re being very transparent this morning." However, Griffin promptly corrected her, clarifying that the dress wasn't sheer, and Behar chimed in to confirm that the material wasn't revealing Griffin's skin. “How do we know? But it looks like it’s her body!” Goldberg responded. However, Goldberg finally said, “Well, alright. It’s gorgeous. But it was surprising.” The show has previously discussed fashion as well.