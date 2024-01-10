Donald Trump Receives Criticism After Saying He Wants The US Economy To Crash This Year

Former President Donald Trump has made a forecast about the future of the US economy, suggesting a potential crash and expressing his desire for it to occur within the upcoming year. Trump's remarks insinuated that should he secure a second term in November, he would take office amidst this economic downturn. Critics have swiftly responded, condemning Trump for these statements. He portrayed the economy as “so fragile” in the interview, stating it was currently "running off the fumes" of the Trump administration's policies, as per HuffPost's report. Notably, this perspective emerges during a period of soaring stocks, historically low unemployment rates, and a scenario where the nation seems to have sidestepped an anticipated recession.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

Also Read: Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for His Multiple Indictments, Claims He's 'Entitled to Presidential Immunity'

“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover. The one president – I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump said in the interview. As per CNN's report, the US stock market crashed during former President Herbert Hoover's initial year in office back in 1929, marking the commencement of the Great Depression. Alongside this historical context, the White House issued a statement, contending that it is inappropriate for a president to wish for Americans to endure economic hardships.

Additionally, in response to former President Trump's remarks, Joe Biden's campaign aides launched a counterattack. According to The Hill, Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, conveyed in a statement that Trump's comments serve as proof of his self-centered attitude. She highlighted that Trump appears consumed by a reality where millions of Americans face unemployment and grapple with the overwhelming stress of affording their daily necessities. Moreover, numerous other Democrats joined in, criticizing Trump for his comments.

Donald Trump openly says he hopes the economy crashes in the next 12 months because “he doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover.” What an utter disgrace this man is. pic.twitter.com/FbyikUHziH — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) January 9, 2024

Also Read: Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's New 'Pants' Story: "Let Me See If I Have This Right..."

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, participated in a recent MSNBC interview alongside former White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Talking about Trump’s comments, she said it was "just another manifestation of the insensitivity and the grotesqueness of this person.” She also slammed the potential repercussions an economic collapse would impose on the populace. Furthermore, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele vehemently criticized Trump's wish, labeling it as one of the most dumb statements ever uttered. He elaborated by emphasizing that Trump's expressed desire implies a willingness for individuals to endure the devastating loss of their entire life's savings.

Watch this. The head of the republican party wants you to lose your job and the economy to collapse because he thinks it will help him. The republican party is unfit to govern and does not give a damn about you. https://t.co/ygqKg30s2j — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) January 9, 2024

Also Read: Alex Jones Left Speechless by Revelations of Jeffrey Epstein Documents: 'Trump's Been Implicated'

At the same time, various voices across social platforms are sharing their viewpoints online as well. One person wrote, "Donald Trump openly says he hopes the economy crashes in the next 12 months because “he doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover.” What an utter disgrace this man is." Another person wrote, "Watch this. The head of the republican party wants you to lose your job and the economy to collapse because he thinks it will help him. The Republican party is unfit to govern and does not give a damn about you." On a contradictory note, the economy has been a significant strong point for Trump among voters, reflected in polling data that indicates a majority of Americans place their trust in Trump over Biden concerning this issue.

More from Inquisitr

Former First Lady Melania Trump Mourns the Loss of Her 78-Year-Old Mother, Amalija Knavs

Donald Trump Calls Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney "Far Worse" Than Other Democrats