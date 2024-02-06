Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo Dismiss Feud Rumors Following a Disagreement Over Songwriting Credits

At the Grammys 2024, Taylor Swift swiftly dismissed any notions of a feud between her and Olivia Rodrigo. As the eagerly awaited event unfolded on Sunday night, the spotlight was firmly fixed on Swift and Rodrigo, who were competing head-to-head in the most prestigious categories. Alongside the anticipation of the awards, there were also murmurs of a budding rivalry between the two musical sensations. However, as reported by Mirror, Swift put an end to the speculation by enthusiastically cheering during Rodrigo's performance. She was joyfully dancing and singing along as Rodrigo performed her chart-topping hit 'Vampire'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Shearer

Reports also suggest that Swift was among the few individuals who stood in support of Rodrigo as she passionately performed her hit song. Furthermore, she also showed her appreciation for Rodrigo's performance by applauding and raising her arms as Rodrigo wrapped her set. Meanwhile, Rodrigo effortlessly delivered her Grammy-nominated single in a striking red dress, complemented by matching lipstick and simulated blood dripping down her arms. As Swift swayed to the music in her elegant white Haute Couture gown from Schiaparelli, she couldn't resist mouthing along to the lyrics. Rodrigo was also spotted cheering for Swift in return.

This came up as she received the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and thrilled fans by revealing that she's working on another album as well. Before the Sunday night event, speculations about a disagreement between the two artists had intensified. Moreover, as the grand night approached, rumors of a feud resurfaced, with insiders reportedly taking extra precautions to prevent uncomfortable seating arrangements, according to Page Six. On Saturday, an insider said, “They’re both huge stars, so they’ll both be in the front row — but I can’t see them being too close together."

Speculations arose about the state of their friendship when Rodrigo, who had previously referred to Swift as her "hero," had to credit the music icon and her collaborator Jack Antonoff as songwriters for two tracks from her album "Sour." This decision also had a substantial financial implication, with Swift, Antonoff, and Annie Clark sharing 50% of the song's royalties, according to Marca. Despite these controversies, both artists continue to excel in their respective careers. Rodrigo's debut single "Driver's License" made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the other hand, Swift remains a formidable presence in the music world, exerting her influence across the industry. Meanwhile, Rodrigo confronted speculations of discord between herself and Swift during a conversation last September. She said, “I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories.”