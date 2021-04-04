Donald Trump Is Likely Facing 'Legal Consequences' For Scamming Supporters, Former Prosecutor Says

Jill Wine-Banks, the former organized crime prosecutor who was an assistant Watergate special prosecutor, said Saturday that she believes that Donald Trump is facing "legal consequences" for allegedly scamming supporters," Raw Story reported.
Wine-Banks' comments comes in the wake of The New York Times' reporting on the purported scam, which saw Trump's 2020 campaign use shady tactics to secure recurring donations from supporters.
"I think that that kind of fraud should have political consequences, even if it doesn't have legal. But I think there are legal consequences."