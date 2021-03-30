Derek Chauvin Murdered George Floyd 'For A Reason' Linked To Nightclub, Former Congressional Candidate Suggests

Amid the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, former Democratic congressional candidate Regina Marston speculated that there is a reason the accused allegedly took the deceased's life.

"My bet is there was something bad going on at the nightclub they both worked at," she tweeted on Tuesday.

As reported by CBS Local, the pair both worked at El Nuevo Rodeo club in Minneapolis as recently as 2019. However, the establishment's former owner, Maya Santamaria, said she wasn't sure if the pair knew each other.