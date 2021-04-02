New Report Claims Coronavirus Is An 'Unrestricted Bioweapon'

A new report from Dr. Li-Meng Yan claims that the coronavirus is an "unrestricted bioweapon.”

Per National Pulse, the paper says that the coronavirus’ true nature — a bioweapon — is the reason that the world has been having a difficult time combating it.

“First, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, is not a naturally occurring pathogen but an Unrestricted Bioweapon."

The paper continues to claim that the virus was enhanced in the lab, which has made it difficult to control using the strategies commonly used for natural pathogens

The virus, the report said, was created by the CCP bioweapons program, which allegedly has connections to overseas researchers.