Aaron Rodgers Mocks President Biden, Slams 'Fake White House'

The National Football League (NFL) has instituted strict coronavirus protocols, but not all players are comfortable with them.

Green Bay Packers' star quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be doubling down on his refusal to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old football veteran took aim at President Joe Biden and his supporters, and criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for spreading what he claims is disinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll down for more.