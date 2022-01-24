Aaron Rodgers Mocks President Biden, Slams 'Fake White House'

News
Shutterstock | 66756

Damir Mujezinovic

The National Football League (NFL) has instituted strict coronavirus protocols, but not all players are comfortable with them.

Green Bay Packers' star quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be doubling down on his refusal to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old football veteran took aim at President Joe Biden and his supporters, and criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for spreading what he claims is disinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll down for more.

The Latest

Hailey Bieber Enjoys Snow In Victoria's Secret Underwear

Eliot Spitzer Used Alias To Visit Russian Prostitute He Allegedly Choked

Will Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Spend Another Valentine's Day Apart?

Maine Man Found Carrying Own Severed Arm After Workplace Accident

The 5 Best Matches To Take Place At The Royal Rumble

Rodgers Mocks Biden

Shutterstock | 64736

Biden has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "pandemic of the unvaccinated," urging all Americans to get their shots as soon as possible.

Addressing these remarks, Rodgers said that the Democratic president is wrong, and seemingly mocked his public speaking abilities.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," he stated, as reported by The New York Post.

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

'Fake White House'

Rodgers then attacked the CDC.

"But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which -- how do you even trust them? -- but then they come out and talk about 75 percent of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities," the quarterback said.

"And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation," he added.

It is true that individuals with comorbidities are at increased risk of death from COVID-19, but research shows that vaccines are very effective at preventing hospitalization and serious disease.

Florida Cop Grabs Fellow Officer By Throat After She Pulls Him Off Suspect

Toddler Spent Five Days Trapped With Mother's Body

Rodgers Vs. Biden

Though Biden has often pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated, he has not publicly commented on Rodgers' refusal to get his shot.

However, while touring tornado damage in Kentucky last December, Biden joked with a man wearing a Packers hat that he should "tell your quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine."

These comments apparently irked Rodgers, who is now hitting back at the president.

The quarterback claimed in August that he was "immunized" against the novel virus, but that turned out to be a lie. He later apologized for misleading the public.

Rodgers On Censorship

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aaron_Rodgers_(50120927058).jpg

In the same interview, Rodgers railed against cancel culture and censorship on social media, according to ESPN.

"We're censoring dissenting opinions? What are we trying to do? Save people from being able to determine the validity on their own or to listen and to think about things and come to their own conclusion? Freedom of speech is dangerous now if it doesn't align with the mainstream narrative?" the Packers' quarterback asked.

"When you censor and make pariahs out of anybody who questions what you believe in or what the mainstream narrative is, that doesn't make any sense," he said.

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld In Bathing Suit Catches Breeze

Lori Harvey In Bikini Relaxes In The Bahamas

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.