Simone Ashley will join Bridgerton season two in the role of Kate Sharma.

While appearing on the Today show, creator and show-runner Chris Van Dusen addressed the casting.

“Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show. We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," he stated, via Deadline.

Charithra Chandran will also be featured as Edwina, who Netflix said “has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante."

"She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match," the network teased.