Critics Choice Awards Rescheduled for Same Day as BAFTAs

The Critics Choice Awards, to be hosted by Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs, were initially set to air on January 9 but due to challenges posed by the highly-contractable Omicron variant, that date was ultimately called off. Now, just days after the awards show was supposed to air, fans are getting word of the rescheduled date -- which just so happens to be the same date that the British Academy Film Awards (also know as the BAFTA), which will be hosted by Rebel Wilson, will be filmed in London.

On January 13, Deadline confirmed the new date as March 13.

The Critics Choice Awards Will Be Filmed in California

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CMiks_-_A_Star_is_Born_table_-_CCA_2019_01_13.jpg

According to the report, the Critics Choice Awards will be airing live on both the CW Network and TBS from 7:00 until 10:00 p.m., eastern standard time, from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California and will be seen throughout a number of different countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

While the event is sure to be star-studded, it does present a problem to those who are nominated for both awards. So, people behind both productions are trying to make compromises.

Critics Choice Association CEO Speaks About New Date

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CMiks_-_The_Irishman_table_-_CCA_2020_01_12.jpg

"Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in an official statement in regard to the rescheduled date.

“We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see.”

BAFTA Confirms There Are No Plans to Link Up, Via Satellite

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CMiks_-2015_01_15_(20th,_Hollywood_Palladium)_CCMA_Chris_Hemsworth.jpg

BAFTA also spoke out about the rescheduled date of the Critics Choice Awards, sharing a statement of their own when contacted for comment by Deadline.

“We are aware of the date change for the Critics Choice Awards 2022 and understand the unprecedented circumstances that have led to their decision this year. There are no changes to our current plans for an in person event for the EE British Academy Film Awards on 13th March and we look forward to welcoming everyone to London’s Royal Albert Hall for a safe and memorable event. There are no current plans for any satellite link up,” their statement read.

Critics Choice Association CEO Hopes to Work With BAFTA for the Sake of the Nominees

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CMiks_-_Jennifer_Lopez_-_CCA_2020_01_12.jpg

Because challenges related to the Omicron variant are ongoing, it is hard for anyone to say for sure what will happen come March. However, Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin assured Deadline that they plan to continue conversations with BAFTA about the satellite idea.

“We had no choice. We did not choose the date lightly,” he said. “We had contractual obligations with our networks and our venues and our sponsors. Taking into consideration the networks’ commitment to other scheduled live events and the need contractually to deliver a three-hour Sunday show, plus the availability of the venue where we had a contract with, there was only one date between the Super Bowl and the Oscars and that is March 13. So I did reach out to BAFTA immediately and told them we regret this but had no choice, and they were great and understood. They couldn’t have been more gracious. We talked about an idea on how the talent could participate in both shows on the same day and put their safety and comfort first. Who knows about traveling both ways between London and L.A. at that time, and so many awards-season things are getting rescheduled and squeezed into this tight window, and there is ton of overlap we can’t control.”

