Critics Choice Awards Rescheduled for Same Day as BAFTAs

Because challenges related to the Omicron variant are ongoing, it is hard for anyone to say for sure what will happen come March. However, Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin assured Deadline that they plan to continue conversations with BAFTA about the satellite idea.

“We had no choice. We did not choose the date lightly,” he said. “We had contractual obligations with our networks and our venues and our sponsors. Taking into consideration the networks’ commitment to other scheduled live events and the need contractually to deliver a three-hour Sunday show, plus the availability of the venue where we had a contract with, there was only one date between the Super Bowl and the Oscars and that is March 13. So I did reach out to BAFTA immediately and told them we regret this but had no choice, and they were great and understood. They couldn’t have been more gracious. We talked about an idea on how the talent could participate in both shows on the same day and put their safety and comfort first. Who knows about traveling both ways between London and L.A. at that time, and so many awards-season things are getting rescheduled and squeezed into this tight window, and there is ton of overlap we can’t control.”