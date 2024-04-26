Just a Few Days After Startling Fans With New Revelation, Kanye West Deletes Instagram and X Again

After making a shocking statement about a new project for his Yeezy brand, Kanye West deleted his X and Instagram accounts. Fans were unable to access the music icon's accounts on Thursday. On Wednesday, April 24, the musician made his way to the platform with a little video clip that included the date, "4-24-24," along with the brief statement, "YEEZY PORN IS CUMMING," shown over a plain white backdrop.

Interestingly, this was in line with a TMZ story from earlier that day, which said the Chicago native was preparing to open a pornographic studio as a part of his current Yeezy empire's "broader adult entertainment division."

BREAKING: Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. This comes a day after announcing on social media that he was launching his own p*rn company. He received harsh criticism from fans for the decision. @limewire pic.twitter.com/BFJxqqtJ2B — Arthur (@ArthurBaitson) April 25, 2024

According to reports, the rapper will be collaborating with Mike Moz, the ex-husband of adult film actress Stormy Daniel. As reported by The Sun, following West's tweet, one fan said that they 'didn't want it' among other brief comments on the new business endeavor. West has already acknowledged on record that he is addicted to porn.

He revealed having a 'full-on pornography addiction' in a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe, which was conducted before the release of his family-friendly gospel album Jesus Is King.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

As reported by The Daily Mail, West confessed at the time, "For me, Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five ’til now, having to kick the habit and it just presents itself in the open like it’s okay and I stand up and say, ‘No, it’s not okay."

He continued by attributing his recovery from addiction to his religion, saying: " It’s like with God, I’ve been able to beat things that had a full control of me. You know that Playboy that I found when I was 5-years-old was written all over the moment when I was at the MTV Awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans — before people was rocking Balmain jeans — and the Hennessy bottle. It’s like that was such a script out of a rock star’s life."

Later, West was charged with regularly displaying to Adidas staff members explicit material, including intimate recordings of him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, during their profitable collaboration on Yeezy.

According to Rolling Stone, over twenty former employees of Adidas and Yeezy claimed that West showed them lewd pictures and videos during meetings. It is also said that during a job interview, West—who has legally changed his name to Ye—showed a potential employee an obscene photo of Kardashian.

At least five separate times, a former employee directly saw West play explicit movies during meetings, according to information provided to Rolling Stone. Workers said that his sexual allusions often made them feel uneasy. West is said to have informed a senior staff member, "We create products of passion. I literally want to f–k my shoes. That’s how good they are."