When People Called Jessica Simpson Unrecognizable After She Posted Her Makeup-Free Photos

Jessica Simpson has been the fresh face in the industry with her bold persona and has continued to surprise her fans. Back in 2023, she startled her fans with amazement as she posted a makeup-free look on her 43rd birthday over Instagram. Despite the singer's candid sharing about her husband, children, and family life, along with her willingness to post makeup-free and filter-free snapshots, criticism still managed to find its way in.

Simpson captioned the picture, "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍" In the image, Jessica emanated warmth, flashing an authentic smile towards the camera. Her trademark blonde hair was smoothly styled back, accentuating her natural charm. Stylish hoop earrings and a stunning bejeweled necklace provided a subtle sparkle, while her vibrant red top effortlessly complemented the ensemble. In another instance, she shared images showcasing her natural, makeup-free face, adorned with a braided hairstyle and jewelry. With a shower visible in the background, she bid farewell to staged photo shoots and embraced a more authentic and candid approach. The singer captioned another image writing, "This shower was LIT so I snapped a selfie 😜 I have never been in a shower that has a mirror- who has time to look at themselves shower? I would have soap in my eyeballs!"

Meanwhile, in another scene, Simpson's attention turns to someone else in need of pampering. In her second photo, she showcases her adorable dog Dixie, who appears to be significantly less thrilled about receiving a shower. Wrapped snugly in a towel and a fluffy hair net, Dixie's expression suggests she's not quite enjoying the experience as much. Simpson introduced Dixie to the family back in 2018, sharing the moment in an Instagram post alongside her children, Maxwell Drew, 11, and Ace Knute, 10. Captioning the post with "Welcome to our family Dixie!" Since then, Simpson's family has grown with the addition of daughter Birdie Mae, now 4.

Disclosing her stance on social media and the pressures of beauty standards in showbiz, Simpson told Bustle how she deals with it all as a celebrity. "I was going to post a photo because everybody’s down my neck, Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post. I’m like, OK. Then I go to post, and I’m like, oh, but let’s go to the FaceApp," she said. "I’m like, Oh, that makes it look a little bit better. Oh, that makes it a little bit better. What has done that to me? What is that doing to my daughter? What we’re doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially — to look good for who?" Simpson explained.