1000-LB. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Shows Off Real Face in Filter-Free Photos During Concert Date With Sister Tammy

The 1000-Lb Sisters' Amy and Tammy Slaton are living up their best lives as single women. The two sisters recently went on a concert date and shared a few adorable moments on Instagram. In the new pictures, Amy looks stunning as she poses without any makeup filters revealing her glowing skin. She also posted a series of goofy selfies with her sister Tammy, where both stars can be seen pouting and sticking out their tongues while attending rapper Kevin Gates' concert.

The sisters looked gothic chic in their rock outfits. Amy sported a low-cut tank top and accessorized it with earrings, bracelets, rings, and bright blue nail polish. Amy expressed her excitement via her caption: "Kevin Gate's concert in Chattanooga tonight." Amy's sister Tammy Slaton, on the other hand, was seen in the pictures wearing a muted-tone top. Tammy recently posted a few pictures on Instagram where she looked almost unrecognizable since she posed for the first time without her oxygen tube. The TLC star has lost over 300 pounds during her battle against obesity. "When Tammy was first in rehab, she needed to reach her goal weight of 550 pounds from around 700 pounds to be approved for her bariatric surgery," a close friend revealed exclusively to The U.S. Sun.

Amy Slaton too had earlier weighed over 400 pounds. The reality star dropped to 275 pounds after her gastric bypass surgery in 2019. The sisters are now leading independent lives after their split from their respective exes. Amy and her ex-husband, Michael Halterman filed for divorce in February this year, and the couple share two toddler sons, Gage, two, and Glenn, seven months. Immediately after filing for divorce, Amy Slaton moved out of her Kentucky home along with her two sons and moved in with her sister, Tammy. "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids. They've been having trouble since last year," a close inside had revealed at the time. The latest reports suggest that Amy has purchased her own home in the city of Morganfield and will soon be moving out of Tammy's house.

Tammy Slaton has remained silent over her separation from her ex-husband, Caleb Willingham. According to Screen Rant, an insider revealed that "They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 pounds and hasn't been working his program." Soon after the news about their split went viral, Caleb posted a cryptic message on Facebook that read, "Since privacy doesn't exist anymore, here are a few answers...yes and no...not really...and forever…you guys can fill in the questions," which indirectly gave a confirmation that the couple was heading towards divorce.

Tammy has since been rumored to be dating a TikTok user named Greg Morgan. A source revealed, "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive. They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again because things get tough around her filming schedule."