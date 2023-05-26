Take a Look Inside 1000-LB. Sisters’ Tammy and Amy Slaton's Living Arrangements

The 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy and Tammy Slaton are moving on with their lives after experiencing heartbreak with their respective significant others and are focusing not only on working on themselves but also working on their professional lives as individuals and as sisters, reports InTouch. A recent exclusive from the news outlet even suggested that Amy Slaton has purchased a home of her own in the city of Morganfield for $37,000.

Both sisters are currently going through gut-wrenching divorces. Amy split from her husband Michael Halterman after welcoming two young children - Gage and Glenn Halterman. Tammy parted ways with Caleb Willingham just five months after the two fell in love and tied the knot at the same rehabilitation center where they met. While Amy and Tammy seem closer than ever, Amy has made a tough call to move into a place of her own and has bought a house worth $37K in the quaint town of Morganfield, Dixon, which is slightly further away from Kentucky where the sisters currently reside - in a shared duplex.

In an episode of 1000-lb. Sisters, Amy emphasized her desire to become more independent. "Gage has his own room, he ain't gotta sleep in the kitchen, I got an office, a spare bedroom. It's got a huge laundry room, a kitchen, a big-a** dining room," she claimed. Even though Tammy was happy for her sister, it will be a difficult situation to adjust to, simply because of how dependent and close the two have always been. On this, Amy said, "Tammy might not admit it, but she wants me to stick around because she's scared of being by herself. But I gotta do what's right for my family. Gage comes before Tammy."

Although the interiors are a work in progress, the lovely new abode comes with a spacious foyer that follows sandy brown and white themed accents across the home, a petite yet spacious kitchen with a white counter, and wooden cabinets.

There is also a separate room for Gage with an attached bathroom separated by a blue accent wall. Besides the majestic master bedroom and two other rooms of the 4 bedroom home, there's an in-house office. Amy gushed in excitement about this office room, talking about all the work that she could complete there. The mother of two had bought the place before her divorce from Halterman, with whom she envisioned living in that home. The plans have changed with Amy now sharing the house with her sons, 2-year-old Gage and Glenn who arrived just months before the former couple had decided to go their separate ways.

Amy and Tammy Slaton have stolen the hearts of many worldwide with their motivating and heartwarming journey of losing weight and falling in love; their bubbly, fun and supportive sisterhood has truly made the show the massive success it currently is. Tammy and Amy have always remained close-knit with each other and never forget to express their love for each other in the smallest ways possible. Even as Tammy battled food addiction, Amy stood strong and represented the true meaning of being a sister - being a cushion of emotional strength, support, and motivation.

Amy always pushed Tammy to do her best which has led to not just one but both the sisters to lose over a hundred pounds to reach out for a healthier lifestyle. Even after Tammy's discharge from rehab the two almost immediately reunited with each other and were quite active on social media spending time in each other's company. Only time will tell how this new housing arrangement will influence the close bond between the two sisters.