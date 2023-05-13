Tammy Slaton of '1000-LB. Sisters' Finds New Love With 25-Year-Old TikToker Following Divorce

1000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been glowing in her latest pictures, and fans have been celebrating the reality star's weight-loss journey. However, there is a new, exciting reason for Slaton to celebrate: she has fallen in love with a 25-year-old TikToker, Greg Morgan. According to The U.S. Sun, the two met on a dating app and hit it off instantly. A source close to the Slaton revealed that she finds Morgan charming, and she also feels shy around him. "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive," the source confirmed.

Spilling the details about the couple's newfound love the source added, "Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off. They've been seeing each other for about a month now. He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky." A second insider said, "They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again because things get tough around her filming schedule."

It has also been revealed that the couple paid a visit to Amy Slaton's place where Morgan met Tammy Slaton's nephews, two-year-old Gage and 10-month-old Glenn. The sources also said that the reality star paid for her new beau's bus rides to her town. The couple regularly communicate over TikTok, and Slaton has even commented on his page: "Aww you love me."

It appears then that Slaton has moved on from her ex-husband Caleb Willingham. The couple who were married merely for five months called it quits in May as reported by The U.S. Sun, "They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," an insider had claimed, adding: "He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack."

Close sources to the Slatons have revealed that Tammy Slaton's sisters Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman wanted her to move on and were encouraging her to do so. The family insider claimed they believed that Slaton's decision to end her relationship with Willingham was the right thing for her.

"They got married after just knowing each other over the course of weeks, in rehab, and he's still there. She didn't want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn't able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery," the source added. "She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining. She would have to take care of him once he's out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless." Fans have been inquiring about her ex-husband's whereabouts but so far Slaton has refrained from commenting about their split.