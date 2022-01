Vanessa Hudgens is stunning in a sheer and pink mesh top while shouting out the SAG Awards. The High School Musical alum got all dolled up in her Wednesday Instagram share, posting a gallery of photos now sitting at over 600,000 likes and gaining a fair few celebrity thumbs-up.

Hudgens , fresh from an eye-popping New Year's look, looked all girly and classy, and the caption came with a mention of another famous face. Check out the photos and celebrity response below.