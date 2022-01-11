Kelly Rizzo Promises To Immortalize Bob Saget's Memory

As Hollywood mourns the untimely passing of stand-up comedian Bob Saget at 65, friends and colleagues of the Full House actor show support for his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The comic was on a nationwide tour when he was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton room in Florida. Upon inspection, the Orange County police ruled out "foul play or drug use" as the cause of death.

Before announcing his death, the couple seemed happy as they shared jokes on social media. They married in Oct. 2018, after meeting three years prior through mutual friends, and their relationship remained loving and fun-filled as they shared intimate moments on the gram.