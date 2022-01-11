Kelly Rizzo Promises To Immortalize Bob Saget's Memory

Movies
Shutterstock

chisom

As Hollywood mourns the untimely passing of stand-up comedian Bob Saget at 65, friends and colleagues of the Full House actor show support for his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The comic was on a nationwide tour when he was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton room in Florida. Upon inspection, the Orange County police ruled out "foul play or drug use" as the cause of death.

Before announcing his death, the couple seemed happy as they shared jokes on social media. They married in Oct. 2018, after meeting three years prior through mutual friends, and their relationship remained loving and fun-filled as they shared intimate moments on the gram.

An Unexpected Union

Shutterstock

Fans were surprised when Rizzo announced her engagement on Instagram in 2017 with a quirky post about being 20 years apart in age. The TV host accompanied the picture flaunting her ring with a suggestive caption saying, "Who needs pearls? Enjoying my food with my new favorite accessory."

In 2018, Kelly told U.S. Weekly she'd never met anyone like Saget. She also said, "he keeps me on my toes, literally. He's just a wonderful guy. He's a comedian, so there's never a dull moment!"

Sharing Inside Jokes On The 'Gram

Shutterstock

Rizzo was right when she said there was never a dull moment with her late husband, and we have Instagram interactions to prove that fact. A few days before his death on Jan. 9, Saget commented a confused emoji on Rizzo's dissing Comedians. In the Instagram reel, the TV host lip sync's to an Emma Thompson voiceover, saying, "Don't be ridiculous" after laughing maniacally.

The voiceover is in response to the text bubble, which says, "When people say: 'Wow you're married to a comedian – you must just laugh ALL the time!'" Kelly takes more digs at her comedian hubby in the caption section, saying "Comedians are dark and ominous… and yes funny too 😬😬😬"

Breaking Her Silence

Shutterstock

Following her husband's untimely demise, Rizzo finally spoke to E! News on Jan. 10, saying, "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief." It's safe to say Saget felt the same way, too, as he told Closer Weekly, "She's a remarkable person, and she's really talented."

She said, "when the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world." Kelly further thanked fans and the media for respecting her privacy in her grief.

Loving Support From Family And Friends

Shutterstock

When you sow goodness into the world, you reap it in tenfolds, and Rizzo is experiencing that in real-time. The positivity Bob Saget exuded is paying off as his surviving friends rally around the journalist in her L.A. home.

Among the visiting stars were award-winning singer John Mayer, fellow Full House castmates John Stamos, and Candace Cameron Bure.

In a rare public statement made to HollywoodLife, Lori Loughlin said, "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

