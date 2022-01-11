Zendaya and Tom Holland Net Worth Comparison

Famous Relationships
Despite being warned not to date by Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal back in 2016, Zendaya and Tom Holland are now the latest, universally adored Spidey couple. And, while fans can be sure both actors bring home the bacon, given how successful all of their three Spider-Man movies together, Homecoming (2017), Far from Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021), have been, one of them is inevitably making more money.

Read on to find out whether it was Zendaya's stint in Euphoria or Holland's appearances in Avengers and Captain America that scaled up the bank account the most.

Zendaya's Biggest Movie & TV Hits

Shutterstock | 673594

Zendaya got her big TV break on Disney's Shake It Up at age 14 but the star has been acting and modeling since she was a child. Joining hip-hop dance troupe Future Shock Oakland in Northern California at just 8-years-old, the K.C. Undercover actress, who is also a singer and has released her self-titled debut album in 2013, went on to appear in ads as a model and dancer for Macy’s, Old Navy and iCarly merch.

The 25-year-old, who is currently estimated to be worth $15 million, landed the role of _Spider-Man's_MJ at 21, reprising the Marvel character in two follow-up movies that brought her fame and fortune. According to Style Caster, she made $2 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Among her latest movie projects to bring her world renown, Dune, in which Zendaya acts opposite her BFF Timothée Chalamet, came with a $300,000 payout -- which Style Caster puts down to her smaller role.

Likewise, her three-year (thus far) stint as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, for which she won an Emmy last year, has earned her considerable revenue, considering her net worth was only $5 million prior to the HBO gig.

On top of that, the successful actress has produced a movie last year, Malcolm & Marie, in which she also starred.

Her Musical & Modeling Career

Shutterstock | 673594

To her impressive movie career, Zendaya adds her foray into the music world. The artist boasts one certified Platinum single ("Replay," off of her debut album), on top of her 2x Platinum song with Zac Efron, "Rewrite the Stars," which the duo performed in their 2017 movie, The Greatest Showman.

Zendaya is also a published author, releasing her book, Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence, in 2013. No less notable is her modeling career, with the 25-year-old becoming the face of Madonna's Material Girl clothing line, CoverGirl, Lancôme, Valentino, and Bulgari, among others.

She's also branched out into the entrepreneurial world, launching the "Daya" shoe collection in 2015 and the "Daya by Zendaya" clothing line the following year.

The star has also made headlines for her real estate moves, investing $4 million in an Encino ranch in 2019, after purchasing her starter home in Northridge, California for $1.4 million at age 20.

Tom Holland's Lucrative Marvel Movies

Shutterstock | 1296406

Just like his girlfriend, Holland also has an impressive net worth. His role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man proved to be extremely lucrative for the 25-year-old English actor, who's made substantial earnings from his appearances in the Spider-Man and Avengers franchises.

Going from making $250,000 for his brief appearance as Spiderman in Captain America: Civil War (his breakout role), Holland later earned a $500,000 base salary for Spiderman: Homecoming. His paycheck, which topped $1.5 million including bonuses, was doubled to $3 million for Avengers: Endgame, with the star now boasting a standard base salary of $4-5 million for a single film appearance, per Celebrity Net Worth. According to some sources, he just may be the highest-paid Spider-Man.

Who Has The Higher Net Worth?

Shutterstock | 2914948

Outside the superhero genre, Holland has appeared in numerous interesting projects, including a handful of movies with his Marvel co-stars. Such was the case with 2013's Locke (Tom Hardy), 2015's In the Heart of the Sea (Chris Hemsworth), 2017's The Current War (Benedict Cumberbatch), and 2020's Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.).

He's also starred in last year's Cherry alongside Ciera Bravo, with other notable roles including The Lost City of Z, Netflix's The Devil All the Time, Edge of Winter, and Pilgrimage. Holland's movie credits extend to voice acting for Disney's Onward, 2019's Spies in Disguise in which he co-starred alongside Will Smith, and the British version of Studio Ghibli's Arrietty.

Holland also proved he can dance and put on a show during Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle, in which he appeared in 2017 together with his now-girlfriend Zendaya. While many argued that she stole the show, it seems he may have the last laugh now as his net worth exceeds that of his leading lady, although not by much.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom has amassed a fortune of $18 million, putting him $3 million ahead of Zendaya -- at least, for now.

