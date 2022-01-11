Zendaya and Tom Holland Net Worth Comparison

Zendaya got her big TV break on Disney's Shake It Up at age 14 but the star has been acting and modeling since she was a child. Joining hip-hop dance troupe Future Shock Oakland in Northern California at just 8-years-old, the K.C. Undercover actress, who is also a singer and has released her self-titled debut album in 2013, went on to appear in ads as a model and dancer for Macy’s, Old Navy and iCarly merch.

The 25-year-old, who is currently estimated to be worth $15 million, landed the role of _Spider-Man's_MJ at 21, reprising the Marvel character in two follow-up movies that brought her fame and fortune. According to Style Caster, she made $2 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Among her latest movie projects to bring her world renown, Dune, in which Zendaya acts opposite her BFF Timothée Chalamet, came with a $300,000 payout -- which Style Caster puts down to her smaller role.

Likewise, her three-year (thus far) stint as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, for which she won an Emmy last year, has earned her considerable revenue, considering her net worth was only $5 million prior to the HBO gig.

On top of that, the successful actress has produced a movie last year, Malcolm & Marie, in which she also starred.