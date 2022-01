Kaley Cuoco is back in her bathrobe and towel hair turban and saying it's "too early" while enjoying her first coffee of the day. The sitcom star, 36, continues to delight her Instagram followers with those low-key home caffeine fixes - while Kaley fronted Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks in 2020, it's her A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series that really proved popular as she reminded fans that life without coffee just isn't worth it for her.

The latest brings Kaley for another super-early cup.