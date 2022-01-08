How Dua Lipa’s Belief In Her Powers Led To Success

Dua Lipa is considered one of the most successful pop singers in the contemporary world of music. Her popularity transcends geographical boundaries as she is equally famous in Britain, the United States, and other countries.

According to Gem Tracks, within six years, the “New Rules” songstress garnered a whopping 77.1 million followers on Instagram, close to 300,000 followers on SoundCloud, and over 9 million fans on Twitter. What’s more, the singer has 19.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

While it seems like Dua attained stardom seamlessly – thanks to her stunning looks, beautiful voice, and catchy songs – she also suffered from nerves and doubts that often plague those who dare to be creative.

However, she believed in her own powers and achieved everything that she had ever dreamed of.

Continue scrolling to learn more about how Dua Lipa climbed the ladder of success and reached the summit.