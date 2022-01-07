Gymnast Nastia Liukin Honors Dior In Stilettos Crouch

Nastia Liukin
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is big-time harnessing her inner fashionista, shouting out iconic French designer Dior and rocking a pair of acid-wash jeans once sold by the brand back in the 2000s. The five-time Olympic medalist and style queen has largely been making 2022 headlines for her Mexico travels, but it wasn't a bikini in Nastia's January 3 Instagram share.

Liukin, 32, shared stunning shots of herself in a vintage look and strappy top, also rocking dagger high-heeled mules. Check it out below.

All About Dior

Scroll for the photos.

Liukin shared two, ones coming amid a slew of bikini-clad posts. Liukin spent Christmas at her snowy Montana cabin, but it's South of the Border now as the 2008 all-around champion soaks up the sun.

The indoor shots showed Liukin crouching and standing by a mirror and on marbled floors as she went very 2000s in her light blue Dior jeans, also sporting a chic and multicolor top. Liukin went classy in white stiletto heels, also showing off her recent switch to black hair.

Nastia Liukin

See The Photos Below

The APL collaborator, last year celebrating her sneaker collection selling out, took to her caption, writing: "Vintage dior, circa 00's" with a crown emoji. The post quickly gained the approval of tennis pro Venus Williams, who replied: "Love this look." Also sending love was reality star Savannah Chrisley.

Liukin then followed up with a killer set of periwinkle bikini shots right from Cabo shores, also dropping a purple heart emoji to match her swimwear.

Swipe for both pics below, scroll for more.

Her Fashion Mindset

The Revolve influencer has been opening up about style over on her blog - in September 2021, she told fans

"I’m on the hunt for a few key pieces that will refresh my wardrobe for the new season, which I’ll share with you below. I’ve always been a proponent of buying timeless, good quality items that will last you a lifetime (or at least the next few years)."

"My favorite place to look for the best new fashion finds is Shopbop," she added.

Her Overall Mindset

Liukin, who moved to the U.S. as a child from her native Russia, is also adored for sharing her positive mindset via quick Insta captions that get her fans pumped and thinking big. The gymnast recently posted while poolside during her travels, writing:

"You are capable of creating the life you can’t stop thinking about. So, stop living in your head. It’s time to make your dreams happen."

Liukin was just 22 when she retired back in 2021. Her legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup.

