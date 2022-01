Not so long ago, people were debating whether Zion Williamson was going to carry LeBron James' torch as the most dominant player in the NBA.

Now, people talk about whether he'll be a bust, play this season, lose some weight, or go back to the court and prove why he was the first-overall pick.

Williamson is as physically gifted and talented as he is injury-prone, and concerns about his weight make people wonder if he'll be able to live up to the expectations.