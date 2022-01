While Thompson is expected to be back at the end of the week, Wiseman will be a little longer on the sidelines.

Even so, Warriors' president Bob Myers recently claimed that he was pretty close to making his comeback before entering the health and safety protocols, and now it'll all be a matter of getting his legs back under him:

"Well, he was getting close, and then COVID happens, and he's right there to start doing some live stuff whether it's the end of this week or next week," Myers said on The Morning Roast. "That's really been the last thing, and then once you're there, it becomes, how do we get game reps and real scrimmaging? Whether we get that in the Bay, in the city, with the team, which is kind of hard to do, or, do we get it in Santa Cruz?"