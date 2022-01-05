Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After Flirting With Pete Davidson

While Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson rung in the New Year on Friday/Saturday night, they brought some drama with them. The singer's antics leading to the memorable night reportedly didn't sit well with Davidson's alleged business mogul girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Perhaps it was the hosts' coziness in Miley's 157 million Instagram feed posts or the cheeky captions like "BIG DEBUT ENERGY" (a play on Big D* Energy). Whatever it was, something triggered the Skims founder to unfollow the rockstar on NYE.