Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After Flirting With Pete Davidson

We can't understand which events triggered the mother of four, but Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley on NYE. One of Miley's fan accounts, @MileyEdition, first noticed the influencer followed the pop star on IG on Dec. 10, after the announcement of their co-hosting gig. Interestingly, fans noted that Kim no longer followed Miley's post-NYE show.

When asked about the action, the business mogul stated that she didn't know Miley - it didn't matter that Kim liked one of Miley's promo posts on Instagram. The reality TV star maintains her 152 follow backs even though she has 276 million Instagram followers.