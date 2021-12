Demi Lovato 100% knew how to spread joy and confidence earlier this year, and they did it in a stunning bathing suit. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took some much-earned time off as they jetted out to The Maldives in August, with the Hot Girl Summer vibes alive and well in an Instagram post now sitting at over 2 million likes.

The former Disney star dropped three slides from an infinity and ocean-view pool, plus a beach, even including video action. Check it out below.