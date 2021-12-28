Jennifer Lawrence Explains What Drew Her To 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence recently opened up about her latest film, Don't Look Up.

Ahead of the movie's December 24 release, the 31-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, spoke to the Los Angeles Times via Zoom, along with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Adam McKay.

When the outlet wanted to know why Lawrence was drawn to the project, Lawrence said that she found herself relating to the characters of the film, who were faced with the potential end of the world in the form of a comet heading to earth.