Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Kendall also touched on the topic of social anxiety, something she's been suffering from post-quarantine.

"Now that things are slowly opening up, if I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety," she shared.

The 818 Tequila owner acknowledged that she leads a "privileged life" but went on to say that doesn't exempt her from struggling with mental health.

“There [are] going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day. And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

Watch the first episode of Open Minded in the video below and scroll for the other three!