Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

She may be a glamorous supermodel and a successful entrepreneur but Kendall Jenner still deals with anxiety and panic attacks just like the rest of us. The 26-year-old KUWTK star recently opened about her mental health struggles in a four-part YouTube series with Vogue, and was not shy about sharing her symptoms and how they affect her work and everyday life.

Throughout the series, aptly named Open Minded, Kendall sat down with mental health experts to discuss the causes and effects of low-grade anxiety, each time getting candid about her personal experience. Here's what she had to say.

Anxiety From An Early Age

On the first episode of the series, which aired throughout the month of May, Kendall revealed she has suffered from anxiety from early childhood. Speaking to Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a licensed clinical psychologist and professor of psychology, the socialite and reality star said her symptoms are "physical" and sometimes get so "intense" that she needs "to be rushed to the hospital."

"I remember being really young, I'd say like eight, nine, 10, like around that time. And I remember having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that. In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety," said Kendall.

While the problem may have started in early childhood, the supermodel still deals with it today. "I think being overworked and like being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what, like set it out of control in a way," she shared.

Scroll to watch the four-part series!

Getting Real About Social Anxiety

Kendall also touched on the topic of social anxiety, something she's been suffering from post-quarantine.

"Now that things are slowly opening up, if I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety," she shared.

The 818 Tequila owner acknowledged that she leads a "privileged life" but went on to say that doesn't exempt her from struggling with mental health.

“There [are] going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day. And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

Watch the first episode of Open Minded in the video below and scroll for the other three!

Kendall Talks Social Media Addiction

Elsewhere in the series, she discussed the connection between social media and anxiety, relaying her thoughts on social media addiction and people's need to feel connected. Sitting down with Dr. Jorge Partida, Chief of Psychology at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Kendall confessed her relationship with social media is "a bit addictive right now," saying she doesn't "like" it and is "not proud" of it.

"I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to," she continued, adding: "I don't like that I feel the need to have social media in the first place. There really is. like. no escaping it."

Pulling back the curtain on what triggers her anxiety the most when it comes to social media, Kendall pointed to "the amount of negativity that I see": "Something that, like, boils my blood that, like, really frustrates me and, like, I think upsets me the most is when it's someone claiming a false narrative for me."

Watch the second episode of Open Minded in the video below.

How Panic Attacks Affect Her

Delving deeper, Kendall opened up about suffering from panic attacks and how they affect her career. Talking to Dr. Curley Bonds, Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, the model reserved a whole episode to panic attacks and how to help people get through them.

"There's been moments, for sure, where [I'm] freaking out. So I'm, like, I can't do this. I can't get out of bed today. Like, oh my gosh, I'm having a moment. I don't want, I can't go to work. This is impossible," said Kendall, noting that her mother, Kris Jenner, "will try and support me as a mom."

Kendall added: "But then she's also my manager. So then she's like, 'Well, you have to go to work.' It can be frustrating sometimes where you're, like, but I just wish you could be inside of my body to know exactly what I'm feeling right now and why I physically can't get out of bed right now."

Watch the third episode of Open Minded in the video below.

Kendall's Fear Of Public Speaking

During the final installment of Vogue's Open Minded YouTube series, which went live in late May, Kendall bravely spoke about her anticipatory anxiety, getting emotional as he described the experience.

"If I have something coming up that's bringing me out of my comfort zone, from that day on I will think about that, and, like, harp on it, and let it eat me alive until the day it happens," she told Lori Gottlieb, psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone.

The Victoria's Secret model noted that her anticipatory anxiety "can consume me to the point where I'm not focusing on, like, what's happening to me that day or in that moment."

Kendall further opened up about her anxiety regarding public speaking, something she has to do on occasion "as a public figure."

"It makes me really nervous and uncomfortable," she said. "It's just so many eyeballs looking at you at one time."

Kendall frankly admitted: "I've messed up before, too. And you know, people still bring it up to this day. Like, it's just so embarrassing. You know what I mean? You're just, like, oh my God, like, how can I have messed up that bad?"

Watch the final episode of Open Minded in the video below.

