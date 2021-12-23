Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

During the final installment of Vogue's Open Minded YouTube series, which went live in late May, Kendall bravely spoke about her anticipatory anxiety, getting emotional as he described the experience.
"If I have something coming up that's bringing me out of my comfort zone, from that day on I will think about that, and, like, harp on it, and let it eat me alive until the day it happens," she told Lori Gottlieb, psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone.
The Victoria's Secret model noted that her anticipatory anxiety "can consume me to the point where I'm not focusing on, like, what's happening to me that day or in that moment."
Kendall further opened up about her anxiety regarding public speaking, something she has to do on occasion "as a public figure."
"It makes me really nervous and uncomfortable," she said. "It's just so many eyeballs looking at you at one time."
Kendall frankly admitted: "I've messed up before, too. And you know, people still bring it up to this day. Like, it's just so embarrassing. You know what I mean? You're just, like, oh my God, like, how can I have messed up that bad?"
Watch the final episode of Open Minded in the video below.