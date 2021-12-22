NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Timberwolves For Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Trail Blazers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Lillard but with their struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that the All-Star point guard will be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

As of now, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are closely monitoring Lillard's situation in Portland.