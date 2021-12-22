NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Timberwolves For Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Trail Blazers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Lillard but with their struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that the All-Star point guard will be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

As of now, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are closely monitoring Lillard's situation in Portland.

Damian Lillard To Timberwolves

One of the young teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Lillard from the Trail Blazers is the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Timberwolves would be a "logical trade partner" for the Trail Blazers if they decide to part ways with Lillard during the 2021-22 NBA season.

"It's difficult to see a deal the magnitude of one involving Lillard happening in the middle of the season, with an interim general manager in charge of the Blazers," Bontemps said. "But if such a deal were to happen, a logical trade partner would be Minnesota, which also has an interim executive."

Potential Timberwolves-Blazers Deal Centered On Damian Lillard

Targeting a player of Lillard's caliber would certainly require the Timberwolves to pay the king's ransom. In the proposed trade scenario by ESPN, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes D'Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2025 to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard and Ben McLemore.

The suggested blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Timberwolves if Lillard expresses his desire to leave and they want to undergo an immediate rebuild.

Damian Lillard Ends Timberwolves' Playoff Drought

Trading Russell and multiple future draft assets for Lillard should be a no-brainer for the Timberwolves, especially if they want to become more competitive in the 2021-22 NBA season. Lillard won't make the Timberwolves an instant title contender in the loaded Western Conference, but adding him to the core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Malik Beasley would give them a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought this season.

Also, bringing a player of Lillard's caliber to Minnesota would undoubtedly keep Towns happy with the Timberwolves.

Damian Lillard On-Court Impact On Timberwolves

Lillard may have struggled earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves. His potential arrival in Minnesota would provide them with a major backcourt boost and improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks 23rd in the league, scoring 105.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

In Lillard, the Timberwolves would be getting a legitimate superstar, a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 23.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

