Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

"It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you," she said. "All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

The January Vogue cover star also diplomatically stated that the opinions of "strangers" are of no interest to her.

"In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us," said Wilde, sharing that "I’m happier than I’ve ever been."

The actress and director added: "And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."