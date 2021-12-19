Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is speaking up about the "false narrative" regarding her relationship with Harry Styles. In her recent cover interview with Vogue, the Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling director, 37, elegantly addressed the media attention surrounding her romantic entanglement with the 27-year-old singer, making it clear that she's not interested in what other people think about her love life.
According to Cinema Blend, the Hollywood star came under fire earlier this year after she and Styles went public with their relationship. Details below.