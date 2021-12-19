Olivia Wilde Addresses 'False Narrative' About Her Relationship With Harry Styles

famous relationships
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

Olivia Wilde is speaking up about the "false narrative" regarding her relationship with Harry Styles. In her recent cover interview with Vogue, the Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling director, 37, elegantly addressed the media attention surrounding her romantic entanglement with the 27-year-old singer, making it clear that she's not interested in what other people think about her love life.

According to Cinema Blend, the Hollywood star came under fire earlier this year after she and Styles went public with their relationship. Details below.

The Latest

Warrants Issued For Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Social Media

January Jones' Pantless Selfie Lands Her In Time Out

Justin Bieber Sneaks Into Wife Hailey's Bikini Snaps

Millions Sign Petition For Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years In Prison

Shopping Cart Killer Identified As Anthony Robinson

Age Gap Backlash

Shutterstock | 2914948

After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde and Styles, who replaced Shia LaBeouf in the original movie cast, had "instant chemistry". The pair started dating soon after that, making their public debut as a couple at Style's manager Jeffrey Azoff’s intimate wedding ceremony in California in January.

While many fans were thrilled by the new pairing, the Tron: Legacy actress and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also received backlash from people who criticized Wilde for dating a man 10 years her junior, particularly since her split from long-time fiancé and father of her two children Jason Sudeikis, 45, had only been announced a couple of months prior.

famous relationships

Insiders Offer A Glimpse Into Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Low-Profile Romance

Here's a look at the very private relationship.

By Fatima Araos

Harassed On Instagram

Shutterstock | 673594

According to Buzzfeed, as soon as the first paparazzi photos of Wilde and Styles holding hands at the wedding surfaced in early January, thousands of her Instagram followers took to the social media platform to leave abusive comments on her posts.

Instagrammers told the Hollywood star she should be "ashamed" and accused her of "stealing" Harry, labeling their relationship as "embarrassing," per Buzzfeed.

The outlet also noted that some media reports at the time claimed that Wilde was already living together with Styles while they were filming their movie. According to the publication, the harassment from online trolls prompted the House alumn to restrict comments on her Instagram to only the people she follows.

Should Jennifer Aniston Be Criticized For Not Having Kids?

Olivia Wilde's Kids Are 'Crazy About' New Beau Harry Styles

'False Narrative'

Shutterstock | 842284

The harassment of Wilde's budding relationship was also addressed in a Vogue article from late January, which argued that some publications were muddling the timeline of her breakup with her ex-fiancé at the influence of “Sudeikis insiders.”

Citing an Us Weekly cover titled “Did Olivia Cheat?” that claimed the actress was “risking it all” for “boy toy” Styles, as well as a separate report from the magazine stating that Sudeikis was hoping "to repair the family," Vogue clarified that, although Wilde and the Ted Lasso star announced their split in November 2020, they had, in fact, separated at the beginning of the year.

Almost a year later, Wilde spoke up about the fact that her romance was perceived as scandalous in her latest cover story with Vogue.

'Happier' Than Ever

Shutterstock | 673594

"It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you," she said. "All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love."

The January Vogue cover star also diplomatically stated that the opinions of "strangers" are of no interest to her.

"In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us," said Wilde, sharing that "I’m happier than I’ve ever been."

The actress and director added: "And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that."

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Dua Lipa Flaunts YSL Gains In Braless Spaghetti Straps

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Grocery Gains In Leggy Shorts

Will Alexandra Daddario Play Zatanna In Upcoming DC Movie?

Miley Cyrus Goes French In Leather Thigh-Highs

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.