Who Is Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault?

When Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault joined her famous mom on the red carpet at The Eternals premiere in October, fans were in awe at how much the 14-year-old looks like the Marvel star.

While the 55-year-old Emmy winner tries to keep her only child out of the spotlight and to maintain her life private, she does occasionally share photos of her daughter on Instagram. The teenager also has a fan account, Valentina Pinault, teeming with childhood photos.

Salma recently gushed about her daughter on the social media platform after one of their red carpet appearances, dubbing her the "best Eternals premiere date ever." See the post below!

Here's everything we know about Valentina.