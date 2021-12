Rebel Wilson is raking in major attention as she showcases her 77-pound weight loss and stuns in a brand Kim Kardashian approves of. The 41-year-old actress is fresh from a stunning Instagram update, one showing her all leggy and in chic French brand Balmain. Giving a nod to the label amid a slew of designer looks of late, the Pitch Perfect star went LBD in high heels, although the caption was, as ever, humorous.

Ahead, see Rebel's weight loss transformation, plus her killer dress.