NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Spurs For Dejounte Murray

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Veteran point guard Kemba Walker may have only played a few games as a member of the New York Knicks, but he's already considered the odd man out in Big Apple. After seeing his performance earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau decided that it would be best for them to remove Walker from their official rotation.

As of now, it is highly likely that Walker has already played his last game as a Knick. As the day of his trade eligibility draws closer, rumors surrounding his future with the Knicks have started to heat up.

The Latest

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Did Not Film Engagement Party For Season 12

Zendaya Says Her 'Euphoria' Character Rue Has Taught Her Empathy

MLB Rumors: Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Clayton Kershaw, And More

Why Kate Beckinsale Can't Be In The Same Room As Ryan Reynolds

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Rangers Had To Pay That Much For Corey Seager

Knicks Could Trade Kemba Walker To Spurs

Wikimedia Commons

Since his surprising removal from Thibodeau's rotation, Walker has already been linked to several teams that could be his next destination before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. One of the potential trade partners for the Knicks in the deal involving Walker is the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, Brad Dressler of Fansided's Daily Knicks came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Knicks to swap Walker for Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Walker, Kevin Knox II, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Spurs in exchange for Murray.

Basketball

Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Form Fearsome Foursome With James, David & Westbrook In LA

According to CBS Sports, Buddy Hield is one of the players that the Lakers could target before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Is Dejounte Murray Worth Giving Up Two 1st-Rounders?

Instagram | Dejounte Murray

Though it would cost them Knox II and two future first-round selections, the proposed trade deal with the Spurs would still make a lot of sense for the Knicks. It would actually enable them to hit two birds with one stone. Aside from unloading Walker and his contract, the Knicks would be acquiring a younger replacement for him in their backcourt.

At 25, Murray perfectly fits the timeline of Knicks' franchise cornerstones Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. His potential arrival in New York Knicks would give the Knicks a long-term answer at the starting point guard position.

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield & De'Aaron Fox Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

NBA Rumors: Sixers-Thunder-Grizzlies Blockbuster Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Memphis

Dejounte Murray Improves Knicks' Offense

Murray may not be on the same level as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, but he would still be a solid acquisition for the Knicks. Adding him to their roster would help the Knicks improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 13 in the league, scoring 107.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Aside from being an incredible playmaker, he would also give the Knicks a prolific scorer, a great rebounder, and a decent perimeter defender.

This season, the 25-year-old point guard is averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why Spurs Would Make The Trade

For the Spurs, engaging in a trade deal with the Knicks is about acquiring assets that would be valuable to their rebuilding plans. Aside from adding a talented prospect with Knox II, they would also be receiving two future first-round picks that they could use to obtain more young and promising talents in the upcoming drafts.

With the team in the middle of the rebuilding process, the Spurs could ask Walker to mentor their young players until they find a team that needs his service.

Read Next

Must Read

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Kim Kardashian Squats In Skintight Balenciaga Bodysuit

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Leggy Carolina Herrera Minidress

Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.