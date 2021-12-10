NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Spurs For Dejounte Murray

Veteran point guard Kemba Walker may have only played a few games as a member of the New York Knicks, but he's already considered the odd man out in Big Apple. After seeing his performance earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau decided that it would be best for them to remove Walker from their official rotation.

As of now, it is highly likely that Walker has already played his last game as a Knick. As the day of his trade eligibility draws closer, rumors surrounding his future with the Knicks have started to heat up.