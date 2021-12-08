Is Ariana Grande 'Asianfishing' On The Voice?

“Catfishing,” “Blackfishing,” and now “Asianfishing,” the list is endless. Fans are calling out the award-winning pop singer for “asianfishing,” again! When the singer posted pictures from a recent photo shoot on her Instagram page, she had no idea it would blow up negatively.

Ariana Grande posted up for her 280 million followers, wearing an oversized olive green blazer and a white neck scarf with her hair tied back. The "7 rings" singer didn’t realize her post would meet such backlash that she had to take it down. This isn’t the first time people have called Grande out on “fishing” of any kind.