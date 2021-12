Madonna ain't quitting the provocative streak. The 63-year-old pop icon yanked her leg right up for a raunchy and fishnets-clad finish while rubbing shoulders with "Prisoner" hit-maker Dua Lipa ahead of the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

On Monday night, Madonna and Dua Lipa both attended the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, U.K. Photos showed the two-some having fun at the bash, with Madonna very much taking center stage as she kicked up her leg for a bit of a crotch shot.