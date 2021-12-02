'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga To 'Speak [Her] Mind' On New Podcast

Melissa Gorga is getting into the podcast game.

After appearing on the last nine seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 42-year-old Gorga has announced that she will soon be hosting a podcast of her own, titled Melissa Gorga On Display, just like her 2011 single.

"If you know me, you know I speak my mind," Gorga said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Now I have the perfect platform to do just that. As someone who has lived a life in front of the cameras for over a decade, I'm excited to get behind the mic."

First Podcast Guest

Shutterstock | 3586184

"Each week my celebrity guests and I will share stories and chat about all sorts of things like fashion, family, show business, entrepreneurship, and of course, treating yourself," Gorga continued. "Believe it or not, there are stories that the cameras do not tell. And that's what you're going to get with this podcast. It's life unfiltered."

Gorga's debut podcast episode will air on Thursday, December 2, on PodcastOne and will include her husband, Joe Gorga, as her very first guest.

'Crazy Life'

Shutterstock | 644176

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Gorga shares three children with her hubby, including Antonia, 16, Gino, 14, and Joey, 11.

"My first guest is none other than a successful businessman, comedian, father, and...husband to an amazing wife (wink); It's Joe Gorga!" she announced. "We're going to talk all about this crazy life we have. Things like our relationship, our family, our business ventures, and obviously, how we're going to survive this holiday season."

Kit Gray, the president of PodcastOne, also spoke out, via a press release.

Won't Disappoint

Shutterstock | 64736

"There is absolutely no denying the immense popularity of Melissa Gorga and the impact her presence has had on pop culture around the world. Her podcast is exactly what audiences want in a celebrity-hosted podcast and listeners will not be disappointed," Gray stated.

Gorga joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during its third season as the sister-in-law of Teresa Giudice, an original cast member of the show.

Years later, she was cast on the debut season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

'RHONJ' Season 12 Will Air in 2022

Shutterstock | 64736

Following the premiere of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in November, Gorga is taking this exciting step to stay tuned in with her many fans and followers.

Although no other future guests were announced in the PEOPLE report, listeners may be treated to interviews with her RHUGT co-stars, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, and Ramona Singer.

Gorga and her cast mates are expected to return to Bravo for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sometime in early 2022.

