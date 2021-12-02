'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga To 'Speak [Her] Mind' On New Podcast

Melissa Gorga is getting into the podcast game.

After appearing on the last nine seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 42-year-old Gorga has announced that she will soon be hosting a podcast of her own, titled Melissa Gorga On Display, just like her 2011 single.

"If you know me, you know I speak my mind," Gorga said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Now I have the perfect platform to do just that. As someone who has lived a life in front of the cameras for over a decade, I'm excited to get behind the mic."