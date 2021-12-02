Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Everything about Alexandra Daddario screams excitement! We're familiar with her mesmerizing blue eyes, shiny mane, and statuesque figure, but what stands out is her fashion. Alexandra makes a statement whether she's having a lazy day in sweats or glamming it up at a Red Carpet.

Maybe it's her bubbly personality that radiates, or she's just a class act. The Baywatch star has a unique sense of humor without trying hard. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a new gardening outfit with her 20.9 million followers. Here's a hint for you – it's not overalls. Keep reading to find out.

A Stylish Philanthropist

Shutterstock | 273481

When she's not slaying the Red Carpet, Alexandra is giving back to the community. The Percy Jackson actress uses her platform to amplify the voice of welfare organizations. On Nov. 25, Daddario implored her fans and followers to contribute to The LA Mission.

The Why Women Kill actress says the mission would distribute food to "over 300 thousand people over the holiday." She begged her fans to "please give back with monetary donations, or food, or your time, or just spread the word."

She also highlighted the NGO Care.org asking fans to donate in support of curing world hunger. We love a bombshell with a bleeding heart.

Daddario Is A Mom

Shutterstock | 564025

You probably didn't know, but Ms. Daddario is a mom to two adorable dogs – Gerry and Eunice. She has a cute relationship with her pets and lets fans in on their private moments occasionally. You'll most likely see Gerry or Eunice in Alex's home pictures.

Daddario has Gerry with her in her new gardening ensemble and Eunice in a swimming pool shot. You can see the pups lying on her laps as she reviews a new book at the Book Of The Month book club. In the latter post, she shows off her perfect backside in a silver maillot.

Why Wear Overalls When You Can Wear A Dress?

Unsplash | Sandie Clarke

Alexandra's unique gardening outfit is a formal dress! The first look is a red tube high-low Serra Geris gown. Of course, she has her beloved Eunice beside her. Six hundred twenty-two thousand plus followers approve of Alexandra's new style.

Her second outfit is a nude tulle Serra Geris dress with a fitted corset and full skirt. She completes the look with classic yellow rubber gloves and Gerry in her arms. This time, 1.4 million followers approve – we see that Alex is starting a movement.

Kicking It Back

Unsplash | S Migaj

Alexandra Daddario is proof that some women have the best of both worlds. She stuns in a laid-back look wearing an Alo Yoga set. She ties her hair back with no makeup on and pulls the look off like a pro in the post.

Seriously, can Alexandra ever miss? We hear a resounding NO, and we agree! Check out this time when Alex drank coffee in a football helmet!

