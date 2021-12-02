Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Everything about Alexandra Daddario screams excitement! We're familiar with her mesmerizing blue eyes, shiny mane, and statuesque figure, but what stands out is her fashion. Alexandra makes a statement whether she's having a lazy day in sweats or glamming it up at a Red Carpet.

Maybe it's her bubbly personality that radiates, or she's just a class act. The Baywatch star has a unique sense of humor without trying hard. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a new gardening outfit with her 20.9 million followers. Here's a hint for you – it's not overalls. Keep reading to find out.