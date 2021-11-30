Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard To Philadelphia For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey & Two 1st-Rounders

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been active on the trade market, finding Ben Simmons a new home. However, though they seem to be aware of the fact that Simmons' departure is inevitable, Sixers president of basketball operations Dary Morey has made it clear to every interested team that they won't move their disgruntled superstar just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

In the deal involving Simmons, Morey informed potential suitors that they would only accept an offer that includes another All-Star who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.