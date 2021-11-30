Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard To Philadelphia For Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey & Two 1st-Rounders

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been active on the trade market, finding Ben Simmons a new home. However, though they seem to be aware of the fact that Simmons' departure is inevitable, Sixers president of basketball operations Dary Morey has made it clear to every interested team that they won't move their disgruntled superstar just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

In the deal involving Simmons, Morey informed potential suitors that they would only accept an offer that includes another All-Star who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.



Damian Lillard 'Ideal Trade Target' For Sixers

One of the superstars that the Sixers are dreaming to acquire in the potential deal involving Simmons is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named the "10 likeliest players Sixers are eyeing until Ben Simmons saga ends."

Unsurprisingly, Lillard made it to the No.1 spot beating other superstars such as Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal. Though it remains unknown if he will become available on the trading block this season, Swartz believes that Lillard remains the "ideal trade target" for the Sixers.

Proposed Sixers-Blazers Blockbuster

Targeting a player of Lillard's caliber would come with a huge price and would certainly require the Sixers to pay the king's ransom. Aside from Simmons, the Sixers would also need to sacrifice other precious trade assets to convince the Trail Blazers to send Lillard to the City of Brother Love.

In the proposed trade scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Sixers would acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers by offering them a package that includes Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Damian Lillard Makes Sixers Title Favorites

Though it would cost them Maxey and two future first-round selections, trading for Lillard should be a no-brainer for the Sixers. Lillard would tremendously improve the Sixers' performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, Lillard is averaging 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Adding Lillard to the core of Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry would undoubtedly make the Sixers one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

Trail Blazers Get Assets For Rebuild

The proposed blockbuster trade would only make sense for the Trail Blazers if Lillard demands a trade from the team. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar on their roster, the suggested deal would allow the Trail Blazers to obtain assets that they could use to start rebuilding the team in the post-Lillard era.

There would also be no problem if the Trail Blazers want to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Maxey could replace Lillard as CJ McCollum's new starting backcourt partner, while Simmons could form a formidable frontcourt duo with Jusuf Nurkic and serve as the team's point forward.

