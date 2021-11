Kaley Cuoco recently bought a "Mini Coop," but it's not a car. What is it then? You would never guess but, it's a rooster! The Big Bang Theory the actress is very open about her love for animals. You can tell from the size of the $12-million ranch she bought with her now separated husband.

She gives her 7 million Instagram followers a tour of her million dollars home sometimes. In those little videos, fans get a glimpse of her co-tenants.