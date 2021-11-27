Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh-Nouvel is big-time getting noticed. The teen daughter to 46-year-old MCU star Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt continues to prove one of 2021's fastest-rising celeb kid faces, with the release of The Eternals further propelling her into the spotlight.

Angelina, a mother of six, has been accompanying Shiloh on the red carpet for premieres of the much-anticipated movie, with October seeing Shiloh rock a Dior dress recreating a look Angelina once made headlines for. Check out the photos below.