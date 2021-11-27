Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

Celebrities
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh-Nouvel is big-time getting noticed. The teen daughter to 46-year-old MCU star Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt continues to prove one of 2021's fastest-rising celeb kid faces, with the release of The Eternals further propelling her into the spotlight.

Angelina, a mother of six, has been accompanying Shiloh on the red carpet for premieres of the much-anticipated movie, with October seeing Shiloh rock a Dior dress recreating a look Angelina once made headlines for. Check out the photos below.

Recreating Mom Ange's Look

Scroll for the photos. They were taken at the U.K. premiere of The Eternals, an event seeing Angelina pose with five of her children. Shiloh, 15, rocked up in a printed minidress rising just above the knee - the monochrome number was a complete recreation of a longer version donned by Girl, Interrupted star Angelina back in 2019.

Stunning, Shiloh accessorized her dress with chic flats, showing off her toned legs and rocking her hair up in a bun. Cute hoop earrings completed the unfussy and very classy look.

A Family Affair

The glitzy night also brought Jolie posing with kids Zahara, 16, Vivienne, 13, Maddox, 20, and Knox, 13, although son Pax was not present. The star is a mom to three adopted children, plus three biological ones shared with actor ex Brad Pitt.

Earlier this year, Angelina opened up on her motherhood, telling People: “They’re pretty great people, and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” adding: "It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”

All Eyes On Shiloh

The latest sees Shiloh in the news for being a "natural" dancer and making both her mom and dad proud. Viral TikTok clips are showing her busting out moves at beginner hip-hop dancing classes in L.A., with Missy Elliott's music backing the whole thing. A source reporting to In Touch calls Shiloh a "typical teen," adding that dancing is her "main love right now."

"She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free," the source added. Skip the jump for more.

She 'Wants To Be A Boy'

Shiloh's teens have seen her in the news for her androgynous dress sense and rocking boyish styles, something mom Ange has addressed. The Oscar-winning actress told Vanity Fair:

"She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers. Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. She dresses like a little dude. It's how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits." Shiloh is not on Instagram, but she has featured on her mother's 2021-debuted feed.

