Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From New York City Hall

As The Washington Post reported, the 7-foot-tall, 884-pound statue was removed with support of many city council members, and despite complaints from conservative lawmakers.

In October, members of New York City's Public Design Commission voted unanimously to remove the structure by the end of this year, citing Jefferson's "complex past."

Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration of Independence, owned more than 600 slaves, who were kept in his household and on his plantations.

He raped one of the slaves, Sally Hemings, and fathered a child.