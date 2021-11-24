Thomas Jefferson Statue Removed From New York City Hall

The murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked a mass wave of violent protests, and inspired a nationwide racial reckoning.
Across the country, protesters defaced and tore down statues of historical figures associated with slavery and white supremacy, while some local governments removed the problematic monuments themselves.
A statue of Founding Father and President Thomas Jefferson that has stood in New York City Hall for nearly 187 years was removed Monday. It will be on long-term loan to the New-York Historical Society.
