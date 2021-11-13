NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown To Sixers, Karl-Anthony Towns To Celtics In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster

After the Boston Celtics were linked to Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, rumors have started to swirl around Jaylen Brown and his future in the NBA. In the potential deal that would send Simmons to Beantown, the Sixers are reportedly demanding a package that is centered on Brown. Unfortunately, despite their interest in Simmons, the Celtics have no plan of giving up the former third overall pick.

That isn't surprising since, as of now, most people would agree that Brown is a better player than Simmons.