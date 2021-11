CNN host Don Lemon has filed a legal complaint against former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Kelly, who now hosts her own show on SiriusXM radio, recently talked to Dustin Hice, a heterosexual man who claims Lemon sexually assaulted him.

Hice is suing Lemon -- who is openly gay and married -- and claims he was assaulted at a bar in Sag Harbor in July 2018.

The CNN host has vehemently denied these accusations, with his lawyers accusing Hice of blackmail and extortion.

