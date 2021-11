On Saturday, as CNBC reported, Musk -- who is the richest man in the world -- addressed the need to tax the wealthy on Twitter.

The billionaire posted a poll, vowing to abide by the results.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?" he asked his followers, who were able to vote "Yes" or "No."

As it turns out, 57 percent of them think he should sell 10 percent of his stock in the electric vehicle company.