When they found a way to end the drama surrounding them before the start of the 2021 NFL season, most people were expecting veteran tight end Zach Ertz to spend the entire year with the Philadelphia Eagles. During that time, Ertz said that he intended to finish his NFL career with the Eagles.

However, with the emergence of Dallas Goedert in the City of Brotherly Love, the Eagles have decided to trade Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for Tay Gowan and a future first-round draft pick.